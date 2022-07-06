'Evil' Renewed for Season 4 at Paramount Plus

There's a lot more Evil to come. Paramount+ has officially renewed the drama series, led by stars Katja Herbers and Mike Colter, for a fourth season, it was announced Wednesday. The renewal comes ahead of the series' fifth episode drop for season 3.

“Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike... and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what [creators] Robert and Michelle [King] create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

Billed as a psychological mystery, Evil aims to examine the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The current season kicks off in the moments after the the end of season 2 -- when a newly ordained David (Colter) and Kristen (Herbers) kiss. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben (Michael Emerson) finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddt Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star in the series.

Evil moved to its new home on Paramount+ ahead of season 2 following a one-season run on CBS, and the cast spoke about the creative freedom they felt with the switch to streaming.

"It's just really nice to not have to say, 'Oh darn it!' in a situation that clearly warrants a 'F**k this s**t' or something, you know?" Herbers told ET. "The other liberty that we get is that we can be a little bit more gory when we get to a gory moment. Otherwise, I don't think that much has changed. The big thing that has changed is that we have a little bit more freedom in terms of how long the episodes can be, which leaves more room for horror and great details."

"Visually, I mean, sexually there are things you can explore or at least show that seem slightly more realistic but I never want to go too far into that realm because I know other networks live in that space and I find it absurd because sometimes less is more and I find it to be shock value," Colter explained. "We have the same freedom but we don't live in that world... for the sake of doing it. We use it sparingly and I think tastefully. I do think we are doing a very good job with that so kudos to the editing and the writing to stay in our wheelhouse and not turn into something that we're not or trying to be."

New episodes of Evil drop Sundays on Paramount+.

