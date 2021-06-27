Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Welcome First Child Together

The couple, who met on the set of the 2017 Fargo miniseries and co-starred in 2020's Birds of Prey, are new parents to a baby boy named Laurie, McGregor's eldest daughter, 25-year-old Clara, revealed Sunday on Instagram. The 25-year-old is seen lovingly holding the newborn in new pics.

"Welcome to the world little brother ❤️ congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift," Clara captioned a series of family photos.

McGregor's younger daughter, 19-year-old Esther, also celebrated the latest addition to the family with her own Instagram post of her cradling baby Laurie.

"Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie," she wrote.

Prior to the birth announcement Sunday, McGregor, 50, and Winstead, 36, did not publicly announce their pregnancy.

McGregor has four daughters with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, whom he officially divorced in 2020 -- three years after they split -- after more than two decades of marriage: Clara, Esther, 20-year-old Jamyan and 10-year-old Anouk. Winstead split from her husband, Riley Stearns, after seven years of marriage in 2017.

