Exes Jennifer Lopez and Diddy Reunite for Dance-a-Thon Coronavirus Fundraiser

Jennifer Lopez and her ex, Diddy, reunited over Instagram Live for a good cause on Sunday.

Diddy kicked off what he called the "world's biggest dance-a-thon" on Sunday -- in an effort to raise money to benefit healthcare workers in underserved areas amid the coronavirus outbreak -- and he was joined by a number of big stars, including Lopez.

The friendly exes chatted and joked around while dancing together virtually over video chat.

The Hustlers star, who joked around with Diddy as they danced, claiming that she "taught" him his moves, also brought over her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who appeared to be a huge fan of the rapper.

"This man right here is like your biggest fan," Lopez said of her fiancé, adding that Diddy is one of his "heroes."

After Diddy digitally clinked beer bottles with Rodriguez, he toasted the couple to their happiness, telling the pair, "I just love you guys."

"We love you, and we love what you’re doing," Lopez replied. "I just want to send you all the love in the world, from my family to yours. We love and appreciate you."

It was a sweet moment of unity and togetherness that really resonated during this time of national crisis.

Diddy's live-streamed dance party also featured appearances from DJ Khaled, Rita Wilson, Kelly Rowland, Ava Duvernay, LaLa Anthony, Tiffany Haddish and Naomi Campbell, among many others.

The Easter Sunday celebration proved to be an impressive success, too. According to Diddy, the fundraiser brought in over $3 million in the first few hours, and was still going strong and earning more throughout the day.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood was come together in a big way to raise money for those impacted by the outbreak including front line workers, those who have lost their jobs due to self-isolation mandates, those who have gotten sick and needed hospitalization due to the virus, and many others.

Check out the video below for more on the response to the crisis and how celebs are giving back during this global time of need.