'Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)': Cast Reunites for Endearing Quarantine Family Edition - Watch

With a brief intro by Reese Witherspoon, the short film then begins with footage of the original movie and sequel, as they introduce the characters. It then shows the year 2020 as Keaton's Nina kicks off the Zoom and reunites her family.

Each family member gives updates on how their lives have been amid quarantine when Matty (Culkin) then shares that he and his fiancee, Rachel (played by Alexandra Shipp), had to postpone their wedding -- and that he's decided to get married now during Zoom. However, Rachel doesn't know Matty has arranged the surprise wedding, and George gets upset because he will not get to be the Father of the Groom at a big celebration. He eventually gets over it.

Matty then Zooms in Rachel, who gladly accepts his request to marry her then and there. The only thing is, she wishes her father was there. That is when Robert De Niro gets added to the Zoom as Rachel's father, James, the new Father of the Bride.

Things only get better when Franck makes an appearance to officiate the wedding. The emotional ceremony ends with Georgie performing "The Way You Look Tonight."

The first Nancy Meyers-written flick premiered in 1991, and was followed up by a 1995 sequel. The short film supports World Central Kitchen.

"When [Meyers] said, 'What if we did one to help people in the pandemic get food?,' we said, 'That just sounds like a great idea,'" Martin said on the Today show ahead of the short film. "And I cleared my schedule -- which was very busy -- and we did it."

Meyers first hinted that something new was in the works earlier this month, sharing a poster from the original film on Instagram.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020?" Meyers captioned the poster. "Coming soon to the phone in your hand!"

When ET spoke with Williams-Paisley back in 2018, she said she would "love" to be involved in a third film.

"It's such a beautiful, classic movie, and people still talk to me about the movie every day," she said at the time. "So it'd be fun."