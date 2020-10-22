Felicity Huffman Asks Court to Return Her Passport as She Nears Completion of Probation

Felicity Huffman is looking forward to a little more freedom as she nears completion of her probation. ET confirms the actress' lawyers filed court documents on Wednesday requesting her passport, which is being held by the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department.

Huffman was sentenced in September 2019 to two weeks in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. A judge also ordered her to pay a $30,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community and serve one year of supervised release.

In the court documents filed on Wednesday, Huffman's lawyers said she will shortly complete the period of supervised release the Court imposed last September. She has already completed all other aspects of the sentence the Court imposed that day. Federal prosecutors do not object to Huffman’s passport request, according to the court documents.

Huffman has laid low since news of the college admissions cheating scam broke last year, but a source told ET in April that the former Desperate Housewives star is eyeing her return to acting.

“Like everyone else, Felicity is staying home with her family and quarantining,” the source said. “She continues to be very involved with the charities involving prison reform and The Teen Project. Once COVID settles, and as she has said in the past, she will continue the work past the completion of her community service hours. Felicity is also hopeful that she’ll be able to return to acting early next year.”

