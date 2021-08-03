Fetty Wap Pays Tribute to Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell: 'I Love You to the Moon and Back Forever'

The "Trap Queen" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a sweet picture of Lauren dressed in a rainbow shirt and smiling big for the camera. "Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️🦋," he captioned it. "I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend🦋🕊 🐻…"

Fetty Wap also got emotional during an Instagram Live on Monday, in which he asked fans to do him a "favor" by posting all butterfly emojis. He said the request was in honor of his daughter, who "loved butterflies."

Fetty Wap gets emotional talkin about his daughter who passed away 🦋 pic.twitter.com/09pmo31kSI — 👨🏾‍💻💫 (@lowlifejoe_) August 3, 2021

Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, revealed the tragic news in a heartbreaking post shared to Instagram over the weekend. The post was accompanied by a video of Lauren playing around in a swimming pool.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," Turquoise wrote. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔."

She later thanked fans for their support, writing, "Thank you everyone for your kind words, and prayers, love, wishes and kindness. The energy is appreciate and felt."

Last month, while performing at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Fetty Wap dedicated his set to Lauren. "LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl," he wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time.

Fetty Wap is also father to five other children: Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, Amani, and Zy.