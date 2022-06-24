'First Blood' Sneak Peek Shows How Cops Came Together to Find Aileen Wuornos (Exclusive)

A&E is launching an all-new, true-crime docuseries, First Blood, which examines America’s most notorious serial killers through the prism of their first known kills. In ET’s exclusive sneak peek of the premiere, the series shows how the cops eventually came together to discover that Aileen Wuornos was behind the murders of several Florida men before launching a full investigation to hunt her down.

In the premiere, “Richard Mallory is found shot dead in the brush off the side of a Florida highway, just the first of seven murdered men found in a similar setting. Their predator is Aileen Wuornos, a woman fleeing a troubled past and yearning for a connection. Instead of finding love, the Damsel of Death develops a simmering rage in her heart, that finally explodes when she picks up her first victim.”

“With these killings, we noticed there was a similarity. And we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if it was the same person?’ But we don’t know,” one of the experts in the case recalls, before the clip shows how state investigators joined the cases together and focused their search on one person rather than seven different murder suspects. Of course, what happened next is part of the legacy that now surrounds Wuornos’ subsequent arrest and eventual execution.

A&E

In addition to Wuornos, the 10-episode series revisits the cases surrounding Richard Ramirez (The Night Stalker), Ed Kemper (The Co-Ed Killer,), Robert Hansen (The Butcher Baker) and others, to “dive into the exact moment these criminals made their first move, analyze their motivations and explore the critical moments in their lives that brought them down these gruesome paths.”

First Blood premieres Saturday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E Network.