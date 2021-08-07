First Look at Nickelodeon's 'That Girl Lay Lay': Magic Gets Real!

Sadie gets more than she wished for when Lay Lay comes to life. ET has your first look at the series, That Girl Lay Lay, debuting on Nickelodeon in September.

After struggling to make friends and stand out at school, Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) wishes upon a star that Lay Lay (Alaya High), a motivational avatar from a phone app, was real and could help her make her mark. To Sadie's surprise, her wish comes true.

"Did a person just come out of my phone?" Sadie exclaims. "Not just a person. It's your girl, Lay Lay," her new friend replies.

Still trying to figure out how their new, magical friendship will work, Sadie advises, "You need to keep a low profile." Lay Lay quips back, "I am Lay Lay, not Lay Low."

Here's your first look at 'That Girl Lay Lay,' coming to @Nickelodeon this fall! pic.twitter.com/XswHLfIyMg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 7, 2021

Last month, Lay Lay herself spoke with ET's Melicia Johnson about starring in her own Nickelodeon series.

"It's a dream come true, it's amazing," High, a 14-year-old rapper, shared. "It's really fun, everybody here is very sweet. I've made friends with the whole cast."

High also shared the perks of her avatar character.

"I have some superpowers, I can freeze time, I can disappear. So, that's some of the powers I have, and basically it's just us going through our daily life now that I'm her best friend," she teased. "Nobody knows I came out of the phone. Everybody thinks I'm just her friend. She's the only one who knows. So it's hard keeping it a secret because I'm a little new here. I don't know what I'm doing."

Don't miss That Girl Lay Lay when it premieres on Nickelodeon next month.