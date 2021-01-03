First Look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All With Oprah Winfrey

It's finally here. The first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey dropped on Sunday, and it's clear that no subject is off-limits.

Oprah point-blank asks Meghan if there was "a breaking point" that led to the couple stepping back from the royal family in January 2020. While Meghan's answer is not shown, Harry does say his biggest concern was "history repeating itself," referencing his late mother, Princess Diana's, highly publicized struggles with the royal family.

In another preview, Harry and Meghan hold hands as Harry notes how lucky he is to have Meghan's support given that his mother went through her struggles on her own.

"You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," he says. "Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air on March 7. Meghan and Harry will discuss their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, their marriage, philanthropic endeavors and how they're handling life under intense public pressure.