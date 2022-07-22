'For All Mankind' Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV+ has given lift-off for For All Mankind! The streaming service announced Friday at San Diego Comic-Con that the space drama has been picked up for season 4, which will begin production next month.

Series stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Pena, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi were all on hand for the announcement, alongside executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Maril Davis.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline -- a world in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon.

The most recent season, which dropped June 10, entered a new decade, the 1990s, with a race to a new planetary frontier: Mars.

At the 2019 launch event for the series, Moore explained why viewers should tune in to the alternate reality space drama.

"It starts in 1969 and everyone is expecting that Apollo 11 is going to be the first to make it to the moon and then at the last minute, the Russians come in and snag the prize," Moore explained to ET that November.

"It really shocks the country and it changes the priorities on a national level," Moore continued. "The Nixon administration goes all-in on the program and it just changes world history at that moment... The alternate history begins at that moment in time and the repercussions just keep dominoing further and further into the series."

See below for more of Entertainment Tonight's ongoing coverage of Comic-Con 2022, including the daily schedule and biggest highlights of the weekend.