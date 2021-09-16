'Foundation' Sneak Peek: Get Ready for the Epic Story That Influenced 'Star Wars,' 'Dune' and Much More!

Get ready to stream the next epic sci-fi saga!

Foundation, the highly anticipated drama based on Isaac Asimov’s timeless trilogy, is coming to Apple TV+ on Sept. 24 -- and only ET has your exclusive first look at new footage and behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and creators.

"It took a while for the world to be ready for Foundation and that age has finally arrived," executive producer and showrunner David S. Goyer shares in our first look featurette above.

Asimov's original novel was originally published in 1942 and has been a world-renowned blueprint for countless science fiction books, movies and television shows ever since.

"Foundation is the greatest science fiction work of all time and it's never been brought to the screen before," Goyer says. "It was such a phenomenal influence on the Star Wars universe -- even things like Dune were influenced by Foundation."

Starring Lee Pace, Jared Harris and Alfred Enoch, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

"It's a story of ideas and they are bold ideas. On one side you've got the genetic dynasty, the empire. On the other side, there's Hari Seldon and a thousand-year chess game in order to save the galaxy," Goyer continues. "The trick was figuring out how to take these weighty ideas that span a millennia and make them emotional."

The first two episodes of Foundation will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 24 followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.