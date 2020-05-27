'Fraggle Rock' Reboot Series Ordered By Apple TV Plus

The Fraggles are making an official comeback! Following the success of Apple TV+'s mini-episodes, Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, the streaming service announced on Tuesday that they're bringing back the beloved children's show for a reboot series.

The new Fraggle Rock series will be reimagined for new generations of fans to enjoy together on Apple TV+. The series will reunite the original stars -- Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt -- for new songs and adventures, with the same spirit as the classic.

The reboot series will be executive produced by Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford of The Jim Henson Company. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia are also executive producing.

Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson are attached to executive produce and write. Additionally, Rita Peruggi will produce, with Dave Goelz and Karen Prell also attached to the project. Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as the show's executive music producer.

The news comes one month after Apple TV+ began streaming shorts based on the classic '80s series' characters. The shorts -- which featured special guests including Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ziggy Marleyfeatured -- were comprised of new stories and classic Fraggle songs that showed everyone how we are all connected through friendship.

The short-form episodes were produced by The Jim Henson Company, and also executive produced by Stanford and Tartaglia. In accordance with the COVID-19 "Safer at Home" guidelines, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! was all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the United States.

Fraggle Rock will join a lineup of other content for kids and families now streaming for free on Apple TV+, including Helpsters, Ghostwriter and Snoopy in Space.

See more on what to stream below.