Franklin Jonas Reveals Why He's the 'Fun' Uncle to the Jonas Brothers' Kids (Exclusive)

Franklin Jonas knows he’s the funcle -- the fun uncle! Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas' youngest brother is all about bringing the good times when it comes to entertaining his nieces. That's why he’s the favorite.

“I'm the fun one,” the 21-year-old said on Saturday during the opening of the Las Vegas location of the Jonas family’s restaurant, Nellie's Southern Kitchen. “I'm the guy who will get on their level and play with their toys until they ask me to stop.”

And Franklin certainly has enough nieces to entertain -- with all three of his older brothers officially being fathers.

When it comes to Kevin and Danielle’s daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, Joe and Sophie Turner’s daughter, Willa, 1, (the pair are currently expecting baby number 2) and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti, his secret is being super relatable.

“I think I just never grew up,” the Claim to Fame host said. “I just never got to the age where maturity happens. I can relate to them a bit more than their parents.”

Denise Truscello/ Getty for Nellie's Southern Kitchen

The TikToker’s comments echo what older brother, Nick, recently had to say about him, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The "Jealous" singer, who welcomed his daughter with Priyanka in January, shared that Franklin is the favorite because "he’s the closest age to the kids."

Keeping it all in the family, Franklin is joining his big brother, Kevin, this summer to host the new reality series, Claim to Fame. The ABC competition series follows celebrity relatives as they work to conceal their identity and lineage from their housemates.

“It was a blast,” he said about filming with his brother. “We love doing it. We love getting to work together. It was such a pleasure, and it was just a great experience. It’s just a great show. When it comes out, people will understand, but it's just fantastic. It's such a good feeling, such good heart to it. It's good.”

And when it comes to holding down the top spot as his brothers' biggest fan, Franklin isn't letting go of the title anytime soon.

"I go off, I go hard," he said about rocking out during his siblings' concerts.