'Frasier' Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Coming to Paramount Plus

Kesley Grammer’s beloved character, Dr. Frasier Crane, is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ET has confirmed. The news comes after the streaming platform revealed it was working on a revival back in 2021, with talks of Frasier coming back first starting in 2018.

Aside from Grammer reprising his role, no other casting has been announced. And considering that the sequel series is focused on Crane’s next chapter in life, with him living in a different city, former cast members are not expected to return as series regulars.

However, that could all change once the writers’ room, led by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, is up and running. The two writers will also serve as executive producers alongside Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer said in a statement in 2021, when news of the revival was first confirmed. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, also shared at the time. “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer… We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”

