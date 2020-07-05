Freeform Orders Social Distancing-Inspired Comedy 'Love in the Time of Corona'

Freeform is the latest network to lean into coronavirus-inspired programming.

Love in the Time of Corona, a new limited scripted series, will premiere in August, Freeform announced on Thursday. The show hails from executive producers Joanna Johnson (Good Trouble, The Fosters, Hope & Faith), Christine Sacani (Good Trouble, The Fosters) and Robyn Meisinger.

The four-part romantic comedy series is described as a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing. Love in the Time of Corona will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex. It’s a show that takes a look at love that knows no bounds.

Love in the Time of Corona will be filmed using remote technologies while utilizing talents’ real living spaces as the backdrop to the stories.

"This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart," says Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform. "Although the constraints have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has flourished and we could not be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform."



"Love is a basic and central need," Johnson says. "Finding it in the time of Corona may pose unique challenges, but it won’t stop us from forging great love stories, inspiring grand romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness."

Last month, ET confirmed that Weeds and Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan was teaming up with Netflix on Social Distance, an anthology series that will be filmed remotely. The series aims to tell stories about the current moment the world is living in through personal and deeply human stories exploring how we're all living apart together.