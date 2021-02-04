'Friends' Reunion to Finally Start Filming Next Week

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news. ET has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

Schwimmer also teased the news on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show. He revealed that after he was done taping the talk show, he was "going to L.A. to shoot the Friends reunion," which will mark the first time he's seen his former castmates "in years."

Although Schwimmer noted that "nothing is scripted and we are not in character" during the special, he teased that "there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something."

The timeline all makes sense, seeing as Schwimmer shared that he was leaving for L.A. in "a little over a month" back in March.

"Finally we figured out a way to film it safely and there's gonna be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of safety protocols," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

Two months prior to Schwimmer's comments, Kudrow said that the reunion planned to shoot in "early spring." In the same interview, which aired on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Kudrow revealed that she had already pre-taped something for the special.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things. I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said . "... I think it'll be great."

The special was initially supposed to premiere with the launch of HBO Max on May 27, 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the reunion was postponed, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman told ET that she wanted to wait to tape the special until a live studio audience could be part of the experience.

"We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works -- we are going to need a live audience. Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is... We cannot do it without them," she said back in August. "Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience."