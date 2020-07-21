Frontgate Sale: Up to 70% Off Sale Items & Final Clearance

Looking to do a little redecorating of your indoor or outdoor space right about now? Frontgate is offering an extra 25% off sale items and final clearances sitewide through July 23. Some of the deals we have found enter the 70% off range which is exactly the type of deals ET strives to bring their readers.

Outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, decor, bar stools, bedding, bath towels, patio umbrellas and garden supplies are just some of the items you can find on the retailer's site. Frontgate also offers pieces you can't find anywhere else, custom design services, superior customer service and a ten-year structural frame warranty on outdoor furniture.

No coupon code is needed to score the sale prices, as the savings are automatically applied.

Below, shop our favorite pieces from the current Frontgate sale.

