Gabrielle Union Shares Great Idea for 'Bring It On' Sequel on the Film's 22nd Anniversary

Gabrielle Union is always down for a return to the Bring It On universe and she's got a great idea for the next installment! Last week, the 49-year-old actress teased fans on Twitter when she shared an idea for a sequel to the 2000 film that kicked off a cheerleading phenomenon.

Union starred as Isis, the head cheerleader for the East Compton Clovers, opposite Kirsten Dunst's Torrance Shipman, newly minted head cheerleader for the Toros from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego. Isis and Torrance locked horns when Torrance learned that her team had been stealing their winning routines from Isis' Clovers.

Bring It On was followed by six direct-to-video sequels, none of which featured appearances from the original cast.

Thursday marked the 22nd anniversary of the film's release, and Union responded to a tweet celebrating the occasion by noting that the length of time had interesting implications for the film's characters. "Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager," she tweeted with several thinking face emojis.

Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn https://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022

The tweet has since garnered 10,000 likes, with actresses like Chloe Bailey and Ryan Destiny expressing their interest in being featured in the potential sequel and fans throwing in their own ideas for stars who would be great to play the actress' daughter.

"I wanna be apart," Bailey replied, with Destiny adding, "yup. where are the uniforms?!"

Back in 2020, Union and Dunst celebrated the film's 20th anniversary by reuniting for a Zoom call with director Peyton Reed and writer Jessica Bendinger. During the candid chat, the actresses pitched some ideas for a potential Bring It On sequel that were in-line with Union's tweet.

"The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that's awesome," Union raved. "So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we're like co-heads of the PTA. I don't know."

"Or we run a cheer school like Cheer," added Dunst, referencing the Netflix documentary about the championship-winning cheerleading team at Navarro College. "Who knows."

Union then asked if they would be the ones who get to decide who gets to be on the mat, like Navarro's head cheer coach, Monica Aldama.

"Yeah!" Dunst shared. "I feel like it'd be fun if we -- I mean, it has to be a competition against somebody now."

Check out the video below for more on the cult classic cheerleader comedy.