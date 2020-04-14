'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju and His Wife Have 'Fully Recovered' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Actor Kristofer Hivju and his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju, have “fully recovered” after testing positive for COVID-19 over four weeks ago. The Norwegian star, best known for his role as Tormund on Game of Thrones, first shared his diagnosis on March 16.

“We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju,” Hivju wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the couple looking healthy as they pose together outside.

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound,” the 41-year-old actor continued. “We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us.”

The Instagram post is the first since Hivju announced he tested positive for the coronavirus. “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health -- I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he wrote at the time, urging fans to practice social distancing and go into quarantine to help stop the spread of the outbreak.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” the Game of Thrones star continued. “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

After six seasons on HBO’s Game of Thrones, the actor appeared in the 2020 film, Downhill, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell. He also joined season two of the Netflix fantasy series, The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill. Production on the series, however, was forced to shut down due to the virus.

Hivju’s recovery comes after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have also overcome their battle with COVID-19. The Oscar winner was the major celebrity to announce he tested positive for the virus while filming a new movie in Australia. He and Wilson have since returned to the U.S., where he hosted a remote, special episode of Saturday Night Live.