Garth Brooks Thanks Lady Gaga and Her Glam Team Following Inauguration Performances

Garth Brooks got some hair and makeup help from the Haus of Gaga on Inauguration Day! The 58-year-old country singer, who performed "Amazing Grace" at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday, took to Twitter after his performance to thank another one of the day's big acts, Lady Gaga.

"@LadyGaga, you were fabulous today and everyday," Brooks wrote. "A national treasure. Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me! They saved a cowboy today. Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g."

Brooks is referencing Gaga's hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, and makeup artist Sarah Tanno-Stewart.

. @ladygaga

You were fabulous today and everyday

A national treasure

Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me!

They saved a cowboy today

Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) January 21, 2021

Aspiras reposted Brooks' message, writing, "It was an honor helping you with hair for your beautiful inauguration performance."

Tanno-Stewart also reposted Brooks' tweet, writing, "BTW, making this a shirt."

Gaga, of course, performed the national anthem during the ceremony, sporting a halo braided updo by Aspiras using Joico's Defy Damage Protect Shield and wearing a custom head-to-toe look from Schiaparelli Haute Couture. She paired the style with a massive golden dove brooch to symbolize peace.

As for Brooks, the "Friends In Low Places" crooner wore jeans, a huge belt buckle, boots, a cowboy hat and a long jacket.

In addition to praising Gaga, Brooks also gave credit to a few instrumentalists on Inauguration Day.

"I want to thank Colonel Fettig of the @marineband. I also want to tell Matt, the trumpet player, thank you for letting me stand beside you today. Our father, a Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War, would want to tell you both “Semper Fi!” he wrote.

I want to thank Colonel Fettig of the @marineband. I also want to tell Matt, the trumpet player, thank you for letting me stand beside you today. Our father, a Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War, would want to tell you both “Semper Fi!” — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) January 21, 2021

For a look back on Inauguration Day, watch the video below.