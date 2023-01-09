Gayle King Marks 11 Years at CBS News in Her Iconic Yellow Dress: 'To Another 11!'

Gayle King is ringing in her 11th year with CBS Mornings in her signature yellow dress! On Monday, the 68-year-old co-host celebrated the special occasion by keeping with tradition and donning the same yellow-and-white sleeveless dress she first wore for her very first episode on Jan. 9 in 2012, and has worn every year since.

King's co-host, Nate Burleson, kicked off the festivities by introducing a sweet look back on the broadcast journalist's eventual year, saying, "So on January 9th, which is a very special day — it should be a holiday because it's Gayle's 11th anniversary at CBS News. Gayle, in addition to the sweet treats that we put right here on this table, we put together a little something to celebrate you."

King recalled joking with her stylist ahead of Monday's show about whether or not she had tried on the dress before putting it on for the show. "I'm just praying to sweet black baby Jesus that it fits."

And looking as good as she did 11 years ago, King celebrated by toasting to her future on the show. "Here's to another 11 I hope, I hope," she said, contemplating for a moment, "Do I hope another 11? I hope for another 11, I wanna be here."

"I thank you," King added. "Thank you, thank you."

Happy anniversary, @GayleKing!



Today, we’re celebrating 11 years of Gayle at @CBSNews with some sweet treats, a special yellow dress and a look at some of her most spectacular moments from the past year. pic.twitter.com/WV0gF2Im4g — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 9, 2023

She also posted some moments from her anniversary to Instagram, writing, "Nope @nateburleson is NOT proposing … he “be” very happily married! But ELEVEN great years @cbsmornings is worth celebrating! My anniversary dress gets another showing on this day only! Cupcakes for EVERYBODY!! Thanx CBS!!! Ps @tonydokoupil not here ONLY becuz COVID test came in before we went on air & now he is reluctantly off for next few days …no symptoms and he’s fine COVID still messin’ stuff up (ugh)."

The journalist recently celebrated another big milestone -- her birthday!

King shared a carousel of photos showing off the festivities from her parties on Instagram, with the cover shot featuring a beautiful yellow-and-white birthday cake.

"2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations!" King captioned the Jan. 2 post. "New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps but biggest surprise last photo came swipe left from @thetemptations how did they know my favorite color is YELLOW! New year off to a great start I'd say … I feel the love," she added.