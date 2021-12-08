Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy Finalize Divorce 4 Years After Separating

Geena Davis and estranged husband Reza Jarrahy's divorce has officially been finalized.

The news comes almost three years after Jarrahy first filed for divorce in May of 2018, after 16 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, Davis and Jarrahy's divorce was finalized on Dec. 3.

The pair, who are parents to three children, agreed to change the last names of their 17-year-old twin sons from Davis-Jarrahy to simply Jarrahy, leaving Davis as second middle name for both boys.

The Thelma & Louise star and the surgeon tied the knot on September 1, 2001. They are also parents to 19-year-old daughter Alizeh. Citing irreconcilable differences in his divorce filing, Jarrahy asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids in court docs previously obtained by ET in 2018. He also asked for spousal support and for the court to terminate the ability to award support to Davis. According to the documents, the twosome separated on Nov. 15, 2017.

This is Davis' fourth marriage. She was previously married to Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983, actor Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1990 and director Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998.