Gemma Chan Is Looking for Someone to Murder Her Husband in 'Intrigo: Dear Agnes' Trailer (Exclusive)

Murder-for-hire is all the rage onscreen these days, and in the upcoming thriller, Intrigo: Dear Agnes, Gemma Chan plays a woman desperate to have her husband offed -- now, ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

The Captain Marvel and Crazy Rich Asians actress stars as Henny, who is convinced her husband, Peter (Jamie Sives), is cheating on her. So she turns to an old friend, Agnes (Blade Runner 2049's Carla Juri), a down-on-her-luck widow, with a shocking offer.

"You want me to kill your husband?" Agnes asks in disbelief in the clip.

"No one would suspect you!" Henny replies. "Money isn't a problem."

Dear Agnes is the second film in The Intrigo Series, an anthology trilogy about exposed lies and buried secrets, revenge and murder based on best-selling author Håkan Nesser's novel of the same name. Each installment -- including the Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Death of an Author and Samaria, which arrives in September -- are directed by Daniel Alfredson (The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest). Watch the trailer for the trilogy here.

Intrigo: Dear Agnes is in select theaters and On Demand on May 8.

