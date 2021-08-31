Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19, KISS Postpones Concerts

Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, KISS is temporarily postponing tour dates as the band members and road crew self-isolate.

The news comes shortly after bandmate Paul Stanley tested positive, which led to a canceled performance in Pennsylvania last week.

According to a statement released by KISS on the band's site, Stanley has since recovered, but Simmons' illness has led to the postponement of the next four tour dates.

"While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," the announcement shared. "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA."

The statement also promised that "all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced."

The canceled tour stops include their show on Sept. 1 in Clarkston, Michigan, their Dayton, Ohio, show on Sept. 2, their Tinley Park, Illinois, show on Sept. 4 and their Sept. 5 show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.