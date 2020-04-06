George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Says She Misses Her Dad In Emotional New Interview

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, is opening up about her father's death. Floyd's young daughter sat down with Good Morning America on Wednesday and said she wants the world to know "that I miss him."

Gianna, who was joined by her mother, Roxie Washington, also reflected on what her father was like as a dad and remembered how "he played with me."

"She didn't have to play with nobody else," a tearful Washington shared with GMA's Eva Pilgrim. "Because daddy was going to play with her all day long… that was his little girl. He loved his little girl."

Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, after an officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes. Floyd's death sparked massive protests across the nation and the world, with activists demanding change and marching against police brutality and systemic racism.

However, Washington explained in their interview with GMA that while Gianna knows that her father died, she hasn't yet been able to find the words to explain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Washington said that her daughter approached her after overhearing the many news broadcasts about the protests and her dad's killing.

"She said, 'I hear them. I hear them saying my Daddy’s name,'" Washington explained. "She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe."

While Gianna may not know the complexities and circumstances surrounding her father's death, it's clear to her the impact her dad's life has had on society.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Gianna is seen sitting on the shoulders of her dad's longtime friend, former NBA star Stephen Jackson. While throwing her arms up as Jackson holds her, a smiling Gianna declares, "Daddy changed the world!"

Gianna, it seems, wants to help the world as well, and has a dream for her own future.

"I know what I want to be when I grow up,” Gianna said during her GMA interview. “A doctor. So I can take care of people."

