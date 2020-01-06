George Floyd's Brother Calls for 'Positive Change' Amid Nationwide Protests

George Floyd's younger brother, Terrence Floyd, is opening up about the fatal arrest of his brother, which has sparked outrage and protests across the country.

During his guest appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, Terrence told Robin Roberts via video that he recently traveled from Brooklyn, New York, to Minneapolis, Minnesota. He plans to visit the site where his brother died this week.

"When I found out the news, it's been just devastating, I'm still a little numb about it," he said. "But I got people in my corner just being there for me, so going there tomorrow, I just want to feel my brother's spirit. I just want to... I don't know, for lack of better terms, just connect with him again. That's basically what I want when I go to that site."

Terrence then shared what he'd like the world to know about his brother, whom he referred to as "a gentle giant" that was all about "peace" and "unity."

"When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you was going through. He always saw the light, the brighter side of things," he remembered. "He made you feel like you could just do anything. Like, that you could rule the world, even if you were going through something. That's just how he spoke to you."

"In the times I spoke to him, whether it was in person or over the phone, he just really helped me," he continued. "He was a motivator. That's how I could just some it up ... a peaceful motivator."

While the majority of the protests across the country have been peaceful, many have been overshadowed by the groups of protestors who are looting and vandalizing their communities. Terrence told GMA that he hopes this won't take away from the real cause, which is the call for justice.

"Yes, I do feel like it's overshadowing what's going on because, like I said, he was about peace, he was about unity. The things that are transpiring now, they may call it unity, but it's destructive unity," Terrence said. "It's not what he was about. That's not what my brother was about."

"It's OK to be angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way because we've been down this road already," he continued. "He would want us to seek justice the way we are, the way we're trying to do [it], but channel it another way. The anger, damaging your hometown, it's not the way he'd want."

