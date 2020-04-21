George Stephanopoulos Signs Up for Clinical Trial to Donate Plasma After Coronavirus

George Stephanopoulos is hoping to help other people who've tested positive for the coronavirus. During Monday's episode of Good Morning America, the 59-year-old co-anchor revealed that he has signed up to donate his blood plasma following his recovery from COVID-19.

"Last week, I signed up for one of those clinical trials for recovered COVID patients to donate blood plasma to see how that could help with treatment going into the future," he shared. "That process began last week and I also took one of those tests that shows I developed the antibodies to fight off the virus, so I've cleared the virus now, I'm fully recovered."

"I hope to complete that blood plasma donation soon," he added. "I'm looking forward to making that donation in the coming days and weeks."

Stephanopoulos tested positive for the virus earlier this month after serving as his wife Ali Wentworth's caregiver amid her own COVID-19 battle. Wentworth left isolation last week and praised Stephanopoulos, who remained asymptomatic, for his support during her health struggles.

"He instinctively knew when I needed my temperature taken," she said during a virtual Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. "He didn't have to bathe me or anything, but he brought me food and chicken soup and lemonade. He was actually a rock star."

