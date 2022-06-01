Get Your Otherworldly First Look at Disney Plus' 'Zombies 3' (Exclusive)

Zombies 3 is beaming down for an otherworldly return, and only ET has the exclusive first look photos from the third musical movie.

The upcoming threequel returns Milo Manheim as Zed and Meg Donnelly as Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off when extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

RuPaul Charles joins the cast as the voice of The Mothership, a comedically passive-aggressive UFO that brings the aliens to Earth.

Rounding out the ensemble are Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey.

“What I love is that there’s the overarching message of the whole franchise of accepting people, but we should also encourage unique people to be a part of our circle because then we can open our mind," Manheim exclusively tells ET of Zombies 3. "It’s all about creating the paradise where you are.”

“The music and dances in Zombies 3 are epic," Cornett, who also stars in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, exclusively tells ET. "With the dance numbers alone, Draico Johnson, the choreographer, did an impeccable job with everything. It’s on another level. The first two movies were incredible but I think these numbers are just out of this world!”

Eight new songs will be featured in Zombies 3, including "Alien Invasion" (a nod to Close Encounters), a new rendition of "Someday" and "Come On Out." The digital soundtrack will also be available July 15.

Zombies 3 drops Friday, July 15 on Disney+ before premiering a special "lost song" version Friday, Aug. 12 on Disney Channel.

