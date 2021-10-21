'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: An Undead Dinner Party Goes Awry (Exclusive)

Dinner parties are already awkward enough, but when you add the undead to the mix, anything's possible.

On Thursday's episode of CBS' freshman comedy, Ghosts, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) invite their nosy neighbors, Henry (Mark Linn-Baker) and Margaret (Kathryn Greenwood), for a dinner -- mainly to persuade them so they can get a permit to move forward with their plans of turning the dilapidated estate into a bed and breakfast.

When the ghosts unpleasantly interrupt their dinner, Sam not-so-discreetly shoos Jay and the neighbors away for a meandering house tour while she settles things with her ghost friends, who are not happy about the true intentions behind the meal with the neighbors.

"But we don't want the B&B," Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) says in ET's exclusive clip with a gasp after learning the truth.

"I know, that's why I was hiding it from you," Sam answers.

The other ghosts have varying ideas of what a bed and breakfast would look like at the estate. Boy scout leader Pete (Richie Moriarty) thought it'd resemble the quaint inn featured on Newhart, which brings the argument to a bit of a standstill when he and Sam begin bickering over what Newhart was.

"We don't want hotel!" Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) puts his foot down.

"Well, you should want hotel because no hotel, no me," Sam argues. "Who helps you watch TV? Who is writing your memoir? If we can't build the B&B, we're going to have to sell this place and god knows who would buy it. Certainly not somebody who can actually see you and actually do things for you and help you make your afterlives better. So unless you want to throw all that away, I'm going to need your help."

Will the ghosts bite the bullet? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Ahead of the series' launch, McIver and Ambudkar revealed why they were initially drawn to the project, which is a loose adaptation of the British comedy of the same name.

"She definitely has a very managerial quality about her. The show is about accommodation in many senses, literally a hotel accommodation, but it's also about how we all learn to accommodate each other," McIver told ET in September. "I feel like Samantha becomes almost a mediator for some of the characters and facilitates conversations that haven't been had. Even though these people have been stuck together for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years, it's a really cool opportunity for them to get some fresh perspective for themselves. But also for her and Jay to kind of realize that what they know isn't the be all and end all as well, and that there's all sorts of people that they can glean wisdom from and advice from."

"As a South Asian actor, my career has only just begun to resemble something like a normal human existence," Ambudkar said, sharing that Jay is very much who he is in real life. "He's in a marriage, he's not asexual. He's with somebody. They love each other. He's not douche-y or sleazy. He's nerdy, but he's not playing cool. He's just a regular dude. He's talented. He can talk to people. He's not awkward. Basically, I can do whatever I want with Jay and I'm not constrained by any sort of stereotype or ethnic box... you know what I'm saying, right? We don't need to have the diversity conversation. But for me, it's important to just have an opportunity to play a regular person. It is a privilege and it's a new experience for me, so I enjoy it."

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

