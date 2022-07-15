Gianni Versace Remembered by Sister Donatella on 25th Anniversary of His Death

Donatella Versace is paying tribute to her brother, Gianni Versace, on the 25th anniversary of his death. On Friday, the 67-year-old fashion mogul posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Gianni to Instagram, along with several other pics of the designer and a heartfelt message.

Donatella wrote, "25 years of missing you, Gianni. Every day, I wish you were still here 🖤🕊"

On July 15, 1997, Gianni was shot in the head and killed outside his Miami Beach mansion, called Casa Casuarina, by Andrew Cunanan. He was 50.

In September 1997, it was announced that Gianni's brother, Santo, would serve as the CEO of Gianni Versace S.p.A. and Donatella became the new head of design.

Gianni's siblings have carried on his legacy and it has remained a sought-after brand. Donatella recently designed Britney Spears' wedding dress and attended the ceremony.

"I went to see Britney because I always care about her," Donatella told ET of how she came to design Spears' dress. "The last time she was in Milan was, like, 15 years ago, so I brought a few pictures to show to her. She was so moved."

Donatella further praised the pop singer as a "special" girl with "a good heart."

