Gigi Hadid Bares Her Baby Bump in Stunning Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid is showing off her growing bump! The 25-year-old pregnant model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a stunning, black-and-white maternity photo shoot ahead of the arrival of her and Zayn Malik's baby girl.

In the first pic shared, Hadid is wearing a flowing dress while kneeling and resting her hands on either side of her belly.

"Growin' an angel :)" she captioned the photo.

Another post shows the expectant mother looking serene in a short, sheer dress. According to the caption, the pics were taken one month ago.

Hadid's final post features windswept hair and soft smiles from the mom-to-be, who's cradling her growing stomach in the images.

"Cherishing this time," she wrote. "Appreciate all the love and well wishes"

Hadid also shared one of the pics on her Instagram Story, telling her daughter, "I can't wait to meet you :)"

Last month, a source told ET that the couple is "excited to welcome their daughter very soon."

"Gigi has been enjoying pregnancy and everyone around her knows she'll be the best mom," the source said. "Gigi publicly hasn’t shared much because she knows now is not the time to share everything as there is much more important things going on in the world like coronavirus and Black Lives Matter. Gigi feels her platform is better used to highlight and bring awareness to those things right now."

"Gigi hasn’t been private with family and friends," the source added. "She’s documented everything and shares photos and her progress with the people around her.”