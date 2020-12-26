Gigi Hadid Shares Christmas Photo of Daughter With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrated their first Christmas as parents. The model, who welcomed her and her boyfriend's first child together in September, posted a sweet photo of the "Pillowtalk" crooner holding their baby girl.

In the pic, their daughter, whose face isn't seen, wears a beige Gucci onesie with knitted booties that resemble Jordan sneakers. Hadid added a couple festive emojis to the pic. She also posted a second photo of their daughter laying down.

The couple has yet to publicly share their daughter's name, with Hadid only giving fans a few glimpses at her baby on social media. Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo took a stroll in New York City.

An eyewitness told ET that they walked to Hadid's sister Bella Hadid's SoHo apartment. And while a small crowd gathered around the new mom at a distance, the source noted that she seemed unbothered by it.

"She didn’t seem like a nervous new mom at all! She was navigating the crowds and the bumpy cobblestone sidewalks and subway vents like a pro," the eyewitness said.

Hadid later took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself pushing her baby in a stroller through freshly fallen snow. She captioned the pic, "Her first snow 🤍🗽"

