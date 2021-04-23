Gigi Hadid's Dad Says Her Whole Fortune Is Completely Self Made

Gigi Hadid's dad is bragging about her! Ahead of Gigi's 26th birthday on Friday, Mohamed Hadid took to Instagram to share some things fans may not know about his daughter.

At the top of the list, Mohamed said that Gigi is "self made" and "never took a single dollar from her parents." Mohamed shares Gigi with his ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi was number seven on Forbes' list of the highest paid models in 2018, after taking home $9.5 million during the year. Multiple outlets report that Gigi's current net worth is $29 million.

Among the other things that Mohamed shared was that Gigi was a Junior Olympic contender in both volleyball and equestrian sports, and that she was accepted to New York University's forensic criminal psychology after high school.

He also revealed that Gigi "started modeling for Baby Guess when she was... Khai’s age." Gigi welcomed Khai, her 7-month-old daughter with Zayn Malik, in September 2020.

Watch the video below for more on baby Khai.