'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' to Air on The CW This Thanksgiving

Back to Stars Hollow we go! On the 20th anniversary of Gilmore Girls' premiere, The CW announced Monday it will premiere the four-part miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, during the holidays -- just in time for Thanksgiving.

Originally produced for Netflix in 2016, A Year in the Life follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) years after the original series ended, with Lorelai still running the Dragonfly Inn, Rory having some success in journalism and Emily (Kelly Bishop) grieving the loss of her husband, Richard. Each of the four episodes follows the Gilmores and their friends in Stars Hollow over the course of a season, beginning with winter and ending with fall.

The CW will air the miniseries, which dropped Nov. 25, 2016, on four consecutive nights during Thanksgiving week for a Gilmore-appropriate holiday event, beginning Monday, Nov. 23 through Thursday, Nov. 26.

It will also be available to stream for free on The CW app and the network's official website for 30 days after its broadcast premiere. The miniseries will continue to be available to stream on Netflix.

With the bulk of The CW's original scripted programming not launching until early 2021, save for Supernatural's final seven episodes, its latest Gilmore Girls acquisition makes sense as it was the television home for the beloved series for seven years.

Gilmore Girls originally premiered Oct. 5, 2000 and aired 153 episodes over seven seasons on The WB and The CW. It followed the close relationship between a mother and her daughter living in cozy small-town Stars Hollow, Connecticut: Best friends first. Mother and daughter second.

Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Liza Weil, Sean Gunn, Milo Ventimiglia, Matt Czuchry, Jared Padalecki, Melissa McCarthy, Liz Torres, Sally Struthers, Michael Winters, Rose Abdoo, Ray Wise, Emily Kuroda, Alex Kingston, Mike Gandolfi, Todd Lowe, John Cabrera, Aris Alvarado, Danny Strong, Alex Borstein, Sutton Foster, Peter Krause, Vanessa Marano, Jason Ritter, Mae Whitman, David Sutcliffe, Rachael Ray and Carole King also star in the miniseries.

"You know, it’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies," Sherman-Palladino told ET. "Never say never."

"It would just have to be the right time for everybody. ‘Cause it was [in 2016]," she added. "It was, like, the moment where Lauren’s like, 'Hmmm,' and Alexis’ like, 'Hmmm,' and Kelly’s like, 'Hmmm.' So we all just did it."

Below is The CW's broadcast schedule for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

MONDAY, NOV. 23

8:00-10:00pm GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE: WINTER (Network Television Premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

8:00-10:00pm GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE: SPRING (Network Television Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

8:00-10:00pm GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE: SUMMER (Network Television Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

8:00-10:00pm GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE: FALL (Network Television Premiere)

