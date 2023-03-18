Gina Rodriguez Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Husband Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez has officially welcomed someone great: her first child!

A rep for the Jane the Virgin star confirmed to PopSugar that she has given birth to her and husband Joe LoCicero's first baby. No further details were announced, such as the baby's name or the sex. The couple also hasn't shared any other details. Page Six on Saturday obtained photos of Rodriguez taking a stroll in Los Angeles with the little one strapped to her chest in a carrier.

Back in July, on Rodriguez's 38th birthday, fans learned the performer was pregnant with her first child. As she captioned her Instagram announcement, "This birthday hits different."

In the months since, the performer has been sharing snapshots along her pregnancy, including a photo from her romantic outdoor maternity shoot with LoCicero. In early December, she posted more photos of herself outside, her growing baby bump on full display.

The couple celebrated three years of marriage this year after tying the knot in May 2019. "With that one kiss we got 100 new family members” my 9 year old niece, Mia ❤️Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her!" the actress wrote on Instagram at the time, confirming their nuptials. "May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever."

In honor of their anniversary, Rodriguez wrote to her former Jane the Virgin guest co-star in a May social media tribute, "3 years of marriage to my best friend. You are home."

As for their baby on the way, the mom-to-be told ET back in August, "I'm so excited about it. I feel so, so overjoyed."

At the time, the expectant star was in preparation mode. "I'm taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor," she told ET. "My husband is training to be a doula, my doula. He's really next level."

For more of what the new mom had to say about gearing up for the birth, check out the video above!