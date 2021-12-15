Girl Named Tom Reflect on 'The Voice' Win With Coach Kelly Clarkson (Exclusive)

Girl Named Tom made history on Tuesday as the first group ever to win The Voice!

The sibling trio from Ohio -- Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty -- were crowned the season 21 champions during Tuesday's live finale, earning their coach, Kelly Clarkson, her fourth Voice victory. But, as it turns out, they almost didn't try out for the show at all!

"We weren't sure reality TV was for us," Caleb admitted in the group's backstage interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura, following their big win. "But we fell in love with it when we got here. And we really were like, 'OK, we wanna win this thing.'"

"We came on thinking, 'Maybe this will be a flop, who knows?'" Bekah added.

"You just don't know," Kelly agreed. "The odds are against you on this show."

However, the odds were in the siblings favor on Tuesday, as they beat out Team Blake's Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham for the top spot in season 21.

"We're speechless," Caleb marveled. "It's been amazing, the outpouring of love from the fans. That's something we're gonna take with us forever."

Strong competitors all season, the group showed out for their finale performances on Monday -- impressing with covers of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" and The Foundations' "Baby Now That I've Found You" -- before taking the stage with Kelly on Tuesday for a performance of Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me."

However, immediately after their win, Girl Named Tom shared a bittersweet statement with fans, thanking them for their support but revealing that their father's battle with terminal cancer had taken a "downward spiral" just before their final performances.

"The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love," they shared. "Some might think that this is the worst timing -- our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has give our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other."

Post-win, Bekah told ET that she and her brothers were "so excited to go home for the holidays and be with family, and just celebrate with everybody who's believed in us since day one."

"It's been so special to be able to celebrate the victories together," Joshua agreed. " We were just holding hands up there, shaking together. I can't imagine being a solo performer on this show and having to go through all that alone."

As for their coach, even the notoriously competitive Kelly couldn't argue with the talented performers that made it to the season 21 finale alongside her group.

"We were all talking about it -- not just the coaches, but me with my glam squad and everybody -- we were like, 'This is the best finale, the best season overall with so much talent, and they're all different!" she raved. "Literally, I would have been happy for anyone who was gonna win."

That's not to say she's not extra thrilled for Girl Named Tom, who are ready to hit the ground running in the new year with new music and performances for their ever-growing fanbase.

"We've been talking about it so much," Kelly shared, noting her advice to her team: "It's so important to surround yourself with such a good team of people that you trust and you wanna work with. Because that's it. [They] have the talent, the package, writing doing all these things. It's about finding people to be on your team that believe in you to get you there. That's a huge thing I learned the hard way and had to find out."

In fact, Girl Named Tom were one step ahead of her -- dropping their new holiday track, "No Snow for Christmas" right after their big win. "I was like, let's get y'all in the studio!' and they're like, 'Well, we have a song release tonight!'" Kelly recalled with a laugh.

Congrats to Girl Named Tom! See more from their journey on The Voice in the video below.