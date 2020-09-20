Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 2020 Emmys

Giuliana Rancic has tested positive for the coronavirus. The TV host shared the news on Sunday, adding that her husband, Bill Rancic, and their 8-year-old son, Duke, had also been diagnosed with the virus.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Giuliana said in a message to fans during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special on Sunday.

"As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19," she continued. "Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Giuliana said despite her diagnosis, she was "doing well." "My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet," she said.

Vivica A. Fox was also supposed to be on the E! broadcast, but revealed she had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus so in an abundance of caution I am isolating myself at home. During these unprecedented times it is more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other," she said in a statement. "I'm sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all of tonight's nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!"

The two are the latest in a string of celebrities to reveal their coronavirus diagnoses. Recently, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Neil Patrick Harris both shared that their families had tested positive for the virus and recovered.

The pandemic has forced many Hollywood productions to go virtual -- including the 2020 Emmys. The show will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

ET Live's Emmys after-show starts immediately following the 2020 Emmy Awards. ET's Denny Directo, Leanne Aguilera and Marisa Runyon will be joined by Variety's Angelique Jackson to discuss the winners, the fashion, the biggest moments and how the full-scale awards show was pulled off during the coronavirus pandemic.