Glenn Close Cancels Film Festival Visit for Family Emergency

Glenn Close will no longer be at the helm of the jury at the San Sebastian Film Festival after canceling her highly anticipated appearance due to a family emergency.

In a statement provided to ET, the festival says Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín will be the president of the jury. The last-minute change in the lineup comes a week after the Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons star posted a video on social media expressing enthusiasm about presiding over the jury. She had said it was "a new adventure I've never done before."

"I love San Sebastian, people are fantastic, I'm really looking forward to seeing some wonderful films and I'm very excited about meeting my fellow jury members," she added at the time.

Following her exit, the legendary actress released a statement, obtained by ET, expressing regret and apologizing to the filmmakers, among others.

"I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the Festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home," she said in the statement. "I apologize to the Festival, the Jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all."

According to the festival, the official jury will be made up of casting director and filmmaker Antoinette Boulat (France), director and screenwriter Tea Lindeburg (Denmark), author and journalist Rosa Montero (Spain), filmmaker and visual artist Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (Lesotho), director and screenwriter Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland) and Mosteirín, who will preside over the jury.

The San Sebastian Film Festival is slated to begin Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 24.