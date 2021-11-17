Gloria and Emilio Estefan Discuss the Sexual Challenges After Her Tour Bus Accident (Exclusive)

Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, are getting candid about their love life.

In the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, the couple discuss the sexual challenges they faced after her horrible tour bus crash that broke her back. ET has your exclusive look at the intimate conversation they have with daughter Emily and niece Lili Estefan.

"With the accident," Lili begins, "How did you get back into the groove? Because that must have been hard. You were paralyzed."

"It was rough because I also felt guilty. We were in prime age and we were always very, very sexual with each other," Gloria admits. "The bottom line is, it was big. You know how you asked how many times a week, for 30-some years we had sex more than three times a week."

"Once you have kids things are more complicated. You slept in our bed," she says, talking to her daughter, who asks if that affected their love life. "We went somewhere else in the house."

After Emily jokes that she's "going to need therapy," Emilio adds, "In order to have a long relationship you have to be innovative, do new things and creative. You have to be creative" Check out the full clip, below.

On March 20, 1990, Gloria's tour bus was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler truck during a snowstorm, leaving her with injuries that doctors said would leave her unable to walk or dance again. Her recovery would take four hours of surgery and months of recovery.

The Latin icon opened up about the tragic event during a November 2020 episode of The Estefans, where she shared that the accident “gave meaning to my fame."

"I know that I wasn’t there for the accident,” she recalled. "But every day of my life I can feel a repercussion turned into a lesson through you guys as a result of that accident: Enjoy every moment! You don’t know what you’ll have tomorrow! It’s not worth being stressed! It doesn’t matter if you’re a millionaire, it doesn’t matter if you have one dollar, from one second to the next, your life can change."

Meanwhile, in Thursday's upcoming The Estefans episode, titled "Secrets to Long Lasting Love," Gloria and Emilio share their love story for the first time. The group also chats with Younger star Nico Tortorella and their spouse Bethany C. Meyers, who reveal how they navigate their polyamorous marriage and break down their relationship from a modern, non-binary, sexually fluid, point of view.

Catch new episodes of Red Table Talk: The Estefans every Thursday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.