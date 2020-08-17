'Golden Girls' Home Sells for $1 Million Over Asking Price

The Golden Girls home has officially been sold!

A rep for Douglas Elliman Real Estate confirms to ET that the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in Brentwood, California -- whose exterior was featured on the popular sitcom -- closed last Friday for $4,000,260. The sale is more than $1 million over the original asking price of $2,999,000.

Good Morning America reported on Monday that the beloved house was sold to a local family who specifically loved it's architecture and location. The family has no plans to tear down the iconic piece of television history.

Back in July, ET exclusively spoke with James C. Barry, who previously lived in the house for over a decade. His parents, David Noble Barry III and Margaret Carr Barry, built the house in 1955 and lived there until their respective deaths in 2017 and 2019.

"They built it when I was first born and I lived there till I moved out in my 20s," James told ET. "It's my family home."

While the exterior of the house was famously used for filming, James explained to ET that the interior was a sound stage that was modeled on the floor plan of the residence itself.

"The house had an allure because it was full of tropical plants, palms, exotic things. My grandfather owned a nursery coop a mile down the road, Exotic Jungle Gardens, and he used to travel the world collecting plants and bring them back and grow them," James said. "My father had the same interest in plants as well. He crossbred orchids and things like that. So they love the tropics,. They loved the plants and the house had kind of a close Miami feel to it, where the show was [set]. That's how they kind of saw it from the outside and approached us. [My parents said,] 'Sure. We'll go ahead and do it.'"

Even though the beloved sitcom aired its final episode in 1992, James told ET that fans still stop by the house.

"There's a story I like to tell where someone came and knocked on the door and asked my mother if he could propose to his girlfriend on our driveway because she was a huge Golden Girls fan. So she said yes," he continued. "My mom came out and and provided them with a little champagne after they got engaged on our driveway."

Hear more in the video below.