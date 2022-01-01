'Golden Girls' Marathon Set at CMT Following Betty White's Death

As tributes to Betty White continue to pour in, networks are celebrating the Hollywood icon their own way.

CMT has set an all-day Golden Girls marathon for Monday, Jan. 3 beginning 9 a.m. ET that will run through 4 a.m. ET the following day. The marathon will consist of back-to-back episodes featuring "the best" of White's Rose Nyland, according to the network's announcement.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Betty White. She was an icon who blazed many trails," a spokesperson for CMT said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to her friends and legions of fans around the world during this difficult time.”

White died Friday at 99, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The Emmy-winning screen legend, whose performances on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show remain cultural touchstones, was to be celebrated with the upcoming movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration.

Producers said that the movie will be released as planned "in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life."

"Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White," producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to ET. "During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the 'luckiest broad on two feet' to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long."



"We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life -- and experience what made her such a national treasure."

For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.