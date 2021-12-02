Golden Globes Presenters Will Be Appearing in Person at Awards Ceremony

There's new details about this year's Golden Globes.

ET has learned that presenters will be in person at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills or at New York City’s Rainbow Room when the show takes place on Sunday, Feb. 28. Invited presenters have been assured by Globes producers that rigorous COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Nominees are expected to appear remotely. Presenters have not been announced at this time.

The awards ceremony was pushed back from its typical January date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the show from opposite coasts -- with Fey at the Rainbow Room and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton. The two former Saturday Night Live cast members hosted the ceremony for three straight years, from 2013-2015.

Golden Globes nominees were revealed on Feb. 3, with a few snubs and surprises. During the 2021 ceremony, Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Norman Lear is this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

ET will be covering the entire event on ETonline.com as well as on ET Live app and ETLive.com.