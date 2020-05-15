Gov. Andrew Cuomo Shares Sweetest Father-Daughter Moment of Them Sleeping on a Plane

Andrew Cuomo is getting a brief moment of down time with his daughter. The 62-year-old governor of New York took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet snap of himself sleeping on a plane alongside one of his daughters.

Andrew and his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, share three daughters, twins Cara and Mariah, 25, and Michaela, 22.

In the adorable shot, both members of the father-daughter pair are fast asleep as the younger Cuomo rests her head on her dad's shoulder.

"Headed back to the office after yesterday’s briefing," Andrew wrote alongside the photo. "After 75 days, this is what sleep looks like..."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew has been quarantining with all three of his girls. During a recent interview on Tonight Show: Home Edition, Andrew told host Jimmy Fallon that the unexpected family time was a silver lining of the current health crisis.

"I have my three girls with me Cara, Mariah and Michaela. They were forced to come home," he said. "You know, they're in their early 20s, so hanging out with dad is not super cool right now. But that was the silver lining to the quarantine, they had to come home."

"So they're with me, and that's great. Otherwise, they're in their early 20s, the last thing they want to do is hang out with dad, and they're out there living their lives," Andrew quipped. "In a crazy way, this gave me time with them that I would have never had so that's been great."

Watch the video below for more on the Cuomo family.