'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Teases How the Iconic Group Came Together

Although Grease is the word, the Pink Ladies are the ones to watch in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming original musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which chronicles how the iconic all-female high school group came together.

Set four years before the events of Grease, which followed a group of seniors during their final year of high school in 1958, the prequel will show how "four fed-up outcasts dare[d] to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

"There are a lot of kids in Rydell who are sick of feeling like they're not welcome here," Jane (Marisa Davila) says before coming up with the idea of the Pink Ladies.

Among the cast of rising stars, the series also features Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally as well as Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

As teased in the trailer, Rise of the Pink Ladies will feature original music led by executive music producer Justin Tranter, with 30 new songs spread out among the season's 10 episodes.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere April 6 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.