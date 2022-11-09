'Great American Baking Show' Sets Celebrity Edition: Watch D'Arcy Carden, Joel Kim Booster Test Their Skills

Ahead of next year's debut of the Great American Baking Show on Roku Channel, a holiday-themed celebrity edition will drop Dec. 2 featuring six stars -- D'Arcy Carden, Joel Kim Booster, Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, Liza Koshy and Marshawn Lynch -- as they attempt to put their best baking skills forward for Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Hosted by Ellie Kemper and Severance's Zach Cherry, Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday finds the six amateur celebrity bakers as they step inside the iconic white tent and compete in holiday challenges for the chance to win the coveted cake stand and be crowned Star Baker.

In the teaser for the special, released Wednesday, they may have bitten off more than they can chew as Lynch remarks in the opening seconds, "How do you turn the damn stove on?"

As they all fumble their way through baking signature holiday desserts in an effort to woo Paul and Prue, mishaps in the kitchen abound -- from Booster splitting his pants to Lynch proudly showing Paul his haphazardly decorated Santa pastries to Booster, again, struggling to keep his chocolate cake tiers from falling over.

"I think... it's going to turn out... OK?" Faxon says unconvincingly.

Watch the teaser below.