'Grey's Anatomy' Fans React to Devastating Midseason Premiere

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday's two-hour crossover event for Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy fans are in mourning. The long running medical drama shocked viewers when a fan favorite doctor from Grey Sloan Memorial met an unexpectedly tragic end.

Thursday's two-hour midseason premiere event, a crossover between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy, saw Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) trying to trail and capture a sex trafficker and ultimately getting stabbed in the chest.

At first, the injury seemed to be a brush with death, as DeLuca was saved in surgery and all seemed to be well. Then, in a moment of truly shocking TV, unforeseen complications arose in recovery and despite everyone's best efforts DeLuca ended up needing to return to the operating room where he ended up bleeding out.

Another poignant moment came when DeLuca, in the midst of dying, was transported to Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) "happy place," the idyllic, sandy beach where she's existed in incorporeally since being diagnosed with COVID-19 (and currently on a ventilator). Together, they shared some meaningful and touching words about love, life and moving on.

Series showrunner Krista Vernoff warned fans before the show began that Thursday's episode was going to be a tough one.

"Tonight‘s powerful 2 hour #GreysAnatomy and #Station19 crossover event is a full box of tissues situation!" she tweeted. "Due to the presidential address, there will be spoilers online because the shows will be on a delay in the US. Stay offline if you don’t want it spoiled! (You don’t!)"

Tonight‘s powerful 2 hour #GreysAnatomy and #Station19 crossover event is a full box of tissues situation! Due to the presidential address, there will be spoilers online because the shows will be on a delay in the US. Stay offline if you don’t want it spoiled! (You don’t!) pic.twitter.com/fPhHwYLred — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) March 12, 2021

Despite the warning, the gut punch of Dr. DeLuca dying after seemingly being saved was a tough one for fans. Many took to Twitter to share their shock, sadness and anger over the emotional and painful twist.

When you can’t watch greys anatomy’s new ep in the UK but are still sobbing uncontrollably at the spoilers — Sarah🔮✨ (@sarahmiller__x) March 12, 2021

Tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy episode was too much for my heart to handle 🤧 — Rachel (@RachelRb013) March 12, 2021

day 43: andrew deluca ~ grey’s anatomy

-

I HAD TO I ALREADY MISS YOU SO MUCH REST IN PEACE BABY😭🥺😩🤚🏼 pic.twitter.com/6mgmgBrBC9 — jules⁷ | 🥀 (@dylsbubbles) March 12, 2021

I swear, Dr. Meredith Grey will never have another relationship... why they'd kill off DeLuca when he had so much character development ahead... so much more he could do. Why couldn't they kill off Hunt?! #GreysAnatomy #GreysxStation19 #RIPDeLuca @GiacomoKG — royce rivard (@roycerivard23) March 12, 2021

Another day. Another @GreysABC reaction. @EllenPompeo: meredith grey losing another person she loved is just sad. pic.twitter.com/6fHZKF3fGR — dempeoswife🤍 (@greysanatomy104) March 12, 2021

“ We owe it to the people we lose to live the lives that they can’t” - Meredith Grey — that was such a blow 😓😓 @EllenPompeo #GreysAnatomy I can’t wait for the next episode 💔@GreysABC — MerDer Endgame 🕯 (@greyscarousel_) March 12, 2021

Notice how grey's has this pattern that they make it seem like the character is okay and then BOOM they die tragically and fast ? I can't even believe my eyes and I didn't even like deluca #GreysAnatomy #GreysxStation19 #andrewdeluca #meredithgrey — dreamymerder-MERDER ENDGAME |spoilers (@dreamymerder) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Gianniotti took to Twitter to thank all the fans who supported him -- and expressed sadness over his death -- while also sharing his gratitude for the show.

"So much I could say... but all that comes to mind is thank you," he wrote. "Thank you to all the fans who loved Deluca as much as I did. Telling his story was and will be one of the great honors of my life. Thank you. @GreysABC."

So much I could say... but all that comes to mind is thank you. Thank you to all the fans who loved Deluca as much as I did. Telling his story was and will be one of the great honors of my life. Thank you. @GreysABC — Giacomo Gianniotti (@GiacomoKG) March 12, 2021

For more on this shocking season of Grey's Anatomy, check out the video below.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.