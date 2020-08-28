'Grey's Anatomy' Star Sara Ramirez Comes Out as Non-Binary

Sara Ramirez has come out as non-binary. The former Grey's Anatomy star shared the news on their Instagram this week, alongside a selfie.

"New profile pic. In me is the capacity to be Girlish boy, Boyish girl, Boyish boy, Girlish girl," Ramirez wrote. "All. Neither #nonbinary."

Ramirez also wrote on their Instagram bio that they will be using both she/her and they/them pronouns. The actor, who left the ABC medical drama in 2016 after a 10-season run, received a slew of positive comments from fans, friends and followers.

"I love you with every fiber. You are such a bright light it's almost Hard to fathom. Thank you for sharing. I can only think how many young folks will feel even more held by you. No pressure. I'm just SO PROUD. I'm in tears," RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Peppermint commented.

Ramirez, who married husband Ryan DeBolt in 2012, never spoke openly about her sexuality, despite playing a bisexual character, Callie Torres, on Grey's Anatomy. However, in 2016, Ramirez came out as bisexual while giving a speech at the True Colors Fund's 40 to None Summit in Los Angeles.

"Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican & Irish sides," Ramirez said at the time, "I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth’s voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to."

Ramirez later took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing: "#40ToNoneSummit #SpeakingMyTruth! Will post full video of speech soon! #ThankYou @TrueColorsFund #WomanOfColor #Bisexual #Queer #Immigrant."