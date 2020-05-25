Grimes and Elon Musk Have Slightly Changed Their Son's Name

Grimes and Elon Musk are changing their son's name -- but it's just as unique.

The 32-year-old singer gave birth earlier this month and announced that she and the billionaire technology entrepreneur named their child, X Æ A-12. However, after one fan on Instagram noted that the state of California might not recognize the name, Grimes said that she and Musk had slightly changed it.

She replied to the comment with the name X Æ A-Xii.

Another one of her Instagram followers replied, "Nice! Just removed the numbers to confirm to California law."

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, responded, "Roman numerals. Looks better [to be honest]."

After the birth of their son, both Grimes and Musk explained the meaning behind their son's name. "So, it's just X, the letter x, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash," the 48-year-old Tesla founder explained on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Musk's contribution to the name is A-12, which is an ode to the Archangel 12, the "precursor to SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

According to the proud father, his son's name is X Ash Archangel Twelve.

However, Grimes told one of her Twitter followers that "it’s just X, like the letter X, then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

Regardless of how you pronounce the name, Grimes and Musk are parents to a little cutie. Check out their son's first photos!