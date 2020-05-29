Grimes Reveals Her Nickname for Son X Æ A-Xii

As for how to pronounce their son's full name, the parents seem to disagree on that, with Musk saying on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that "it's just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash," and adding that A-Xii is an ode to the Archangel 12 which is the "precursor to SR-71, the coolest plane ever." According to the proud father, his son's name is X Ash Archangel Twelve.

However, Grimes told one of her Twitter followers that "it’s just X, like the letter X, then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

Aside from her new role as mom, in her interview with Bloomberg, Grimes, 32, discussed her new artistic endeavor, an online show titled Selling Out, which features drawings, prints, photographs, and conceptual pieces.

One of the conceptual pieces is a legal document in which the purchaser acquires a piece of Grimes' soul.

"I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell," she said. "The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became. Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me."

Despite the initial price of $10 million, the document is now available for sale for "best offer," which will allow the public to decide her worth.

"With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?" she asked rhetorically.

