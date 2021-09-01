Grimes Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Grimes is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old singer -- whose real name is Claire Boucher -- shared her diagnosis with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

"Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the dayquil fever dream 2021," she wrote, adding a plant and fairy emoji, alongside a screenshot of SZA's "Good Day."

"This song is sooooo," Grimes added, finishing her comment with emojis. She didn't elaborate on her symptoms or how long she had been battling the virus.

Instagram Story

In May, Grimes and Elon Muskwelcomed their first child together, a baby boy named X Æ A-XII. In an October interview with the New York Times, she shared that their then-5-month-old son, whom they call X, was already a big fan of "radical art."

"I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she shared. "He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."

At the time, she also said that she was trying to move her son away from traditional baby entertainment, even partnering with the app Endel to create an "A.I. Lullaby" for him, in an effort to produce "a better baby sleeping situation."

"When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines. It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation," she explained. "And so I was just like, could this be more artistic? In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad. I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap."

